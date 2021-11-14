Cricketers who proved to be big-match players in previous T20 World Cup finals
Image: ShahidAfridi/irfanPathan/Insta
Irfan Pathan was adjudged the player of the match in the inaugural final of the ICC T20 World Cup. He picked 3 wickets for India in the final game against Pakistan.
Image: IrfanPathan/Insta
Shahid Afridi was presented the player of the match award in the 2009 edition of the T20 World Cup final. He scored an unbeaten 54 and picked 1 wicket in the final against Sri Lanka.
Image: ShahidAfridi/Insta
Craig Kieswetter was the top scorer for England in the 2010 edition of the T20 World Cup final. He scored 63 runs for his side in the final against Australia.
Image: CraigKieswetter/Twitter
Marlon Samuels was the highest run-scorer for West Indies in the finals of 2012 and 2016 editions of the T20 World Cup. He scored 78 against Sri Lanka in 2012, and scored 85 not-out against England in 2016.
Image: MarlonSamuels/Insta
Kumar Sangakkara was the top run-scorer for Sri Lanka in the final of the 2014 edition of the T20 World Cup. He scored 52 not-out against India in the final.
Image: KumarSangakkara/Insta