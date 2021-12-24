Cricketing Records Held by Turbanator Harbhajan Singh
Image: AP
With 269 wickets Harbhajan Singh is the leading OD wicket-taker for India among spinners.
Image: AP
Harbhajan Singh became the first Indian to clinch a hat-trick in Test cricket. He dismissed Ricky Ponting, Adam Gilchrist and Shane Warne to achieve the feat.
Image: AP
Harbhajan is also the highest wicket-taker among off-spinners and fifth overall in the IPL (150 wickets)
Image: AP
Harbhajan was also the first number 8 batter to score back-to-back test centuries.
Image: PTI
The former Indian offie has also taken 32 wickets in a single Test series, the most by a spinner in a 3 match series.
Image: PTI
Harbhajan's 15/217 is the second-best match haul for India after Narendra Hirwani's 16/136
Image: Twitter
Harbhajan Singh also is the 3rd highest capped player for the Mumbai Indians (158 games)
Image: BCCI