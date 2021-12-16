Cristiano Ronaldo diet: What does CR7 eat each day to keep elite-level fitness?
Image: AP
Cristiano Ronaldo boasts an all-around elite fitness level, whether it is his rapid pace, agility or aerial ability and strength.
Image: AP
The Portuguese international has a high protein diet that contains lots of wholegrain carbs, fruits and vegetables. He also avoids sugary meals.
Image: AP
The Manchester United forward eats six small meals a day, every three to four hours, as directed by his personal dietician.
Image: AP
The 36-year old has a particular liking for seafood as he eats fish, sea brass, sea bream, amongst other things.
Image: AP
The five-time Ballon d'Or winner also eats a lot of fruits and lean proteins. For example, for breakfast, he eats low-fat yoghurt, plenty of fruit and an avocado toast.
Image: AP
The former Real Madrid and Juventus forward also believes hydration is essential and avoids alcohol and carbonated drinks.
Image: AP