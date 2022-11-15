Suraj Alva
Nov 15 ,2022
Cristiano Ronaldo: Which clubs could he join amid bombshell Manchester United interview?
Cristiano Ronaldo's future at Manchester United is in serious doubt following his explosive interview on Manchester United with Piers Morgan.
Image: AP
With the 2022 FIFA World Cup around the corner, Cristiano Ronaldo spoke on his equation with United manager Erik ten Hag and frustrating life at Old Trafford.
Image: AP
While Cristiano Ronaldo's stay at Manchester United will be decided post-World Cup. We take a look at clubs who could sign during the January transfer window.
Image: AP
Chelsea will be one of the favourites to land Ronaldo. Blues owner Todd Boehly is a huge fan of Portuguese and would look to bring him to Stanford Bridge.
Image: AP
Sporting Lisbon will welcome Cristiano Ronaldo with open arms but wage factor will be a big hurdle. If Ronaldo takes pay cut he could end up at his boyhood club
Image: AP
Inter Miami owned by David Beckham has shown interest in signing Ronaldo. The glitz and the glamour of the club could be tempting if he heads to new continent.
Image: AP
Paris Saint Germain is another destination that Ronaldo could head to if the club decides to sign him. PSG move guarantees regular champions league football.
Image: AP
An offer from the Saudi Arabia-based club was turned down by Ronaldo earlier. However, he may make the move just to spare himself from humiliation of no suitors
Image : AP
