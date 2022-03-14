Critics Awards 2022: A look at the best Red-Carpet Fashion
Image: Instagram/@l.arte.cinematografica
Jennifer Lopez arrived at the Critics Choice red carpet 2022 sporting a shimmering backless outfit and flaunted her intense look for the camera.
Image: Instagram/@criticschoice
Jaime Dornan chose an elegant blue suit for his red carpet look as he arrived for the Critics Choice Awards 2022.
Image: Instagram/@criticschoice
Singer Selena Gomez made his fans' heads turn as she walked on the red carpet wearing a vibrant red outfit with a blissful smile on her face.
Image: Instagram/@criticschoice
Will Smith, who won the Best Actor Critics Choice Award for 'King Richard,' arrived at the Red carpet event with his partner, Jada Koren Pinkett in a classy black suit.
Image: Instagram/@criticschoice
Notable filmmaker, Taika Waititi left his fans amazed as he walked in with his beau Rita Ora sporting an all-black outfit.
Image: Instagram/@criticschoice
Elizabeth Olsen makes a grand entry at the Critics Choice Red Carpet event sporting a radiant wine-coloured outfit with classy bell-bottom sleeves.
Image: Instagram/@criticschoice
'Spencer' actor Kristen Stewart dazzles at the Critics Choice 2022 red carpet in a floor-length glittery golden attire.
Image: Instagram/@criticschoice