Critics’ Choice Awards 2022: 'Jai Bhim' to 'Sherni', see nominees for 'Best Film' category
Image: Instagram/@balanvidya/actorsuriya
Starring Nimisha Sajayan and Suraj Venjaramoodu, 'The Great Indian Kitchen' portrays the struggle of a bride trying to fit into the mould of a perfect Indian bride.
Image: Instagram/@thegreatindiankitchenmovie
Critically acclaimed 'Jai Bhim' starring Suriya follows the story of activist-lawyer fighting against injustice faced by a tribal family.
Image: Instagram/@actorsuriya
Starring Kunchako Boban, Joju George and Nimisha Sajayan, 'Nayattu' follows the story of three officers going on a run after being falsely accused of a crime.
Image: Instagram/@nayattumovie
Vidya Balan starrer 'Sherni' follows the story of forest rangers trying to capture a man-eating tigress in a remote village.
Image: Instagram/@balanvidya
Vicky Kaushal's 'Sardar Udham' is a biographical historical film on the life of an Indian revolutionary referred to as Shaheed-i-Azam Sardar Udham Singh.
Image: Instagram/@vickykaushal09
Starring Raj B. Shetty and Rishab Shetty, 'Garuda Gamana Vrishabha Vahana' revovles around two best friends who lock horns with each other due to ego and jealousy.
Image: Instagram/@inhalecinema
Aditya Modak and Ashwini Kulkarni starrer 'The Disciple' follows the story of an aspiring musician finding himself doubting his ability to achieve greatness in his art.
Image: Instagram/@thedisciplefilm
Starring Pavitra Mattoo and Lakshvir Saran, 'Meel Patthar' follows the story of a veteran trucker going through the process of potentially losing his job to a new intern.
Image: Instagram/@euwmartinez
The Indian Tamil-language anthology film 'Sivaranjiniyum Innum Sila Pengalum' stars Lakshmi Priyaa Chandramouli, Parvathy Thiruvothu, Kalieswari Srinivasan and more.
Image: Instagram/@world_cinema_is_here_
'Sarpatta Parambarai', starring Arya and Pasupathy, follows the story of a boxer given an opportunity to revive his career.
Image: Instagram/@damien_1138