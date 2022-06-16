Crossbeats Ignite Atlas Bluetooth calling smartwatch launched in India: Check specs here
Crossbeats Ignite Atlas comes with a 1.69-inch IPS panel.
The watch supports Bluetooth calling and has a dedicated menu, as shown here.
The watch comes in five different colours, including Imperial Blue, Scarlet Green, and Scarlet Grey among others.
The smartwatch can measure users' heart rate, blood pressure, blood oxygen levels and more.
This image shows the blood pressure and heart rate measurement screens.
This image shows the SpO2 tracking interface of the Crossbeats Ignite Atlas.
The device is also capable of sleep tracking and is compatible with both Android and iOS.
The Crossbeats Ignite Atlas is available to pre-order on the official website of the company.
