Shikhar Mehrotra
Aug 05 ,2022
Crossbeats Ignite Grande with 60Hz display and up to 7 days battery life launched in India
Image: Crossbeats
The Crossbeats Ignite Grande comes with a 1.75-inch UHD display with a resolution of 320 x 385 pixels.
Image: Crossbeats
The smartwatch supports Bluetooth calling and single-click pairing. It also has a dial pad and keeps call records.
Image: Crossbeats
Under the hood, the smartwatch features Realtek 8763 chipset. The company claims that it is the segment's slimmest smartwatch.
Image: Crossbeats
The Crossbeats Ignite Grande has a refresh rate of 60Hz, making it one of the smoothest smartwatches in the segment.
Image: Crossbeats
The smartwatch can last up to seven days on a single charge and up to two days with Bluetooth calling.
Image: Crossbeats
Along with other fitness-tracking features, the Crossbeats Ignite Grande is priced at Rs. 3,499. The availability has not been announced yet.
Image: Crossbeats
