Crossbeats Ignite S4 Comes With A Blood Glucose Monitor: Check Specs And Price
The Crossbeats Ignite S4 features a 1.8" curved 3D display along with 384 x 480 pixels. Additionally, it delivers a 135% sRGB output. Upon pre-ordering the watch now, it will cost Rs. 4,999 on the official website of the company.
The Crossbeats Ignite S4 comes with Bluetooth v5.2 along with a built-in microphone and speakers for attending voice calls directly from the phone.
The Crossbeats Ignite S4 can now measure blood glucose levels, respiration rate, heart rate, blood pressure, SpO2, and more.
The Ignite S4 also comes with a split-screen feature that draws a menu from the left side of the display containing shortcuts to apps such as SOS and heart rate measurement. Additionally, the watch comes with 18 watch faces.
The crown on the right side of the display makes it easier to interact with the smartwatch. Additionally, the device comes along with designer straps that look better than the regular silicone straps.
The large colour display of the Crossbeats Ignite S4 has a refresh rate of 60Hz, making the interface experience smooth and seamless.
