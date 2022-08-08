Shikhar Mehrotra
Aug 08 ,2022
Crossbeats Ignite S4 Max with a 1.9-inch display and 500 watch faces launched in India
Image: Crossbeats
The Crossbeats Ignite S4 Max comes with a 1.9-inch 3D UHD display with 320 x 385 pixels.
One of the very few smartwatches in the segment comes with a functional crown on the side, and Crossbeats Ignite S4 Max is one of them.
The smartwatch supports Bluetooth calling and comes with a speaker and a microphone to facilitate the feature.
The smartwatch comes with over 500 inbuilt watch faces and 11 user interface themes, allowing users to customize the watch.
The smartwatch can track users' heart rate, blood pressure, SpO2, and stress. It also comes with a wireless charging pad; offers up to 15 days of battery life.
With 3ATM water resistance and multiple sports mode, the Crossbeats Ignite S4 Max is available on Amazon for Rs.3,999.
