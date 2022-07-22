Shikhar Mehrotra
Jul 22 ,2022
Crossbeats Ignite smartwatch with Bluetooth calling launched in India: Check specs here

Crossbeats Ignite Ngage comes with a 1.7-inch HD display.

The smartwatch is 4.3cm long, 3.6cm wide and comes with a 20mm silicone strap.

The smartwatch has a classy finish and a crown at the right side of the display.

Crossbeats Ngage supports Bluetooth calling as it comes with an in-built microphone and speaker.

The smartwatch also has a personalised health suite and can measure users' heart rate, blood oxygen, blood pressure and sleep patter.

The smartwatch supports over 100 cloud watch faces.

The Crossbeats Ngage smartwatch is available to purchase via Reliance Digital for Rs. 2,099.

