Jigyanshushri Mahanta
May 24 ,2023
CSK bulldoze past opposition in elite IPL record list
Image: iplt20.com/BCCI
CSK defeated GT in IPL 2023 Qualifier 1 and entered the IPL Final for a record 10th time.
Image: iplt20.com/BCCI
The MS Dhoni-led side lead the list of teams to feature in the most number of finals with 9 appearances so far, while they play their 10th IPL final on May 28.
Image: iplt20.com/BCCI
Interestingly, CSK have played 14 out of the 16 IPL seasons so far as they were banned during the 2015 and 2016 seasons.
Image: iplt20.com/BCCI
Five-time IPL champions Mumbai Indians have made it to the IPL final on six occasions so far.
Image: iplt20.com/BCCI
RCB have entered the IPL final on three occasions, but have failed to lift the trophy even once.
Image: iplt20.com/BCCI
KKR have reached the IPL final in three seasons and have won the tournament in 2012 and 2014.
Image: iplt20.com/BCCI
Find Out More