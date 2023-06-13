Vishal Tiwari
Jun 14 ,2023
CSK star Ruturaj Gaikwad ties knot with with Utkarsha Pawar; See pics
Image: Instagram/RuturajGaikwad
Ruturaj Gaikwad recently tied the knot with Utkarsha Pawar, a woman cricketer from Maharashtra.
Image: Instagram/RuturajGaikwad
The CSK superstar dedicated his wedding to the people of Chennai by embracing Tamil culture.
Image: Instagram/RuturajGaikwad
He acknowledged the significance of the city and how CSK have positively influenced his life and career.
Image: Instagram/RuturajGaikwad
Gaikwad recently received his maiden Test call-up but couldn't participate due to his wedding.
Image: Instagram/RuturajGaikwad
Gaikwad was CSK's second-highest run-scorer in IPL 2023 with 590 runs in 16 matches.
Image: Instagram/RuturajGaikwad
Gaikwad's performance helped CSK lift their record-equalling fifth IPL title in May this year.
Image: Instagram/RuturajGaikwad
Gaikwad was also CSK's top run-scorer and the Orange Cap holder in their title-winning campaign in 2021.
Image: Instagram/RuturajGaikwad
