Prateek Arya
May 28 ,2023
CSK vs GT: 6 players to watch out for in IPL 2023 final
Image: BCCI/IPL
After 2 months of non-stop cricketing action, today Gujarat Titans and Chennai Super Kings will play the IPL 2023 final.
Image: BCCI/IPL
Let's take a look at 6 players to look out for in IPL 2023 final. 1. Ravindra Jadeja with his all-round ability can turn the match on its head.
Image: BCCI/IPL
2. Shubman Gill has proved to be a force to reckon with in IPL 2023. He will take the Orange Cap and has scored 3 centuries this season.
Image: BCCI/IPL
3. Rashid Khan is second in the list of Purple Cap contenders. He could play a key role in the IPL 2023 final.
Image: BCCI/IPL
4. Matheesha Pathirana has been a find of IPL 2023. With his lethal death bowling he could be the most important for Chennai Super Kings today.
Image: BCCI/IPL
Hardik Pandya has led Gujarat Titans spectacularly in IPL 2023 but he is yet to fire on all cylinders. Will he turn out to be the big match player today?
Image: BCCI/IPL
MS Dhoni will be looking to finish things off in style. As a leader he will be at his best but can he deliver with the bat today?
Image: BCCI/IPL
