CSK vs KKR: 6 key records on the verge of being broken in IPL 2022 opener
Image: PTI
'Thala' MS Dhoni is only eight fours away from reaching 300 fours for CSK
Image: iplt20/bcci
Newly-appointed CSK captain Ravindra Jadeja will require only one more wicket to surpass R Ashwin in the list of most wickets in CSK vs KKR matches
Image: iplt20/bcci
Andre Russell is seven big hits away from completing 150 sixes
Image: iplt20/bcci
KKR mystery spinner Sunil Narine needs 74 runs to reach 3000 runs in T20Is
Image: iplt20/bcci
KKR captain Shreyas Iyer requires only four boundaries to reach 200 fours in IPL
Image: @shreyasiyer15/Twitter
Dwayne Bravo is only 3 big hits and 4 boundaries away from completing 50 sixes & 100 fours for CSK
Image: iplt20/bcci