CSK vs KKR: Chennai team arrives at Wankhede for IPL 2022 season opener; see pics
The Chennai Super Kings' social media handle released images of the team having a walk from their hotel to the Wankhede Stadium for the season opener.
Legendary Indian skipper MS Dhoni stepped down from the captaincy just two days before CSK's opening match against KKR.
MS Dhoni handed over the baton to star all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja, who is set to become only the third CSK player to lead the team.
CSK will hope that last season's top scorer Ruturaj Gaikwad can give the team a good start in their season opener against KKR.
As for the Kolkata Knight Riders, Shreyas Iyer is set to lead the team after ex-captain Eoin Morgan was released from the side.
IPL's Twitter handle released a video to show CSK's new skipper Ravindra Jadeja getting a feel of the Wankhede pitch for the season opener.
