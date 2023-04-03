Vishal Tiwari
Apr 03 ,2023
CSK vs LSG, IPL 2023: Impact players & key battles
Image: BCCI
Ajinkya Rahane is expected to be one of the five impact players for CSK.
Image: AP
Tushar Deshpande could be another impact player for CSK on Monday.
Image: PTI
Simarjeet Singh is likely to be one of the five impact players for CSK.
Image: BCCI
Shaik Rasheed is expected to be among the five impact players for CSK.
Image: ICC
Ayush Badoni is expected to be one of the five impact players for LSG.
Image: BCCI
Krishnappa Gowtham could be another impact player for LSG on Monday.
Image: BCCI
Daniel Sams is likely to be one of the five impact players for LSG.
Image: AP
Amit Mishra is expected to be among the five impact players for LSG.
Image: BCCI
Prerak Mankad could be another impact player for LSG on Monday.
Image: PTI
Moeen Ali vs Kyle Mayers is one of the key battles to watch out for in CSK vs LSG match.
Image: BCCI
KL Rahul vs Deepak Chahar is another key battle to look for in CSK vs LSG match.
Image: BCCI
Find Out More