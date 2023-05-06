Saksham nagar
May 06 ,2023
CSK vs MI: Top players to watch out for
Image: BCCI/IPL
A look at the players to watch out for in the CSK vs MI IPL 2023 match.
Image: BCCI/IPL
Piyush Chawla has made a brilliant comeback and till now has taken 15 wickets for MI in ten IPL 2023 matches so far.
Image: BCCI/IPL
Maheesh Theekshana has been one of the goto bowlers for CSK in IPL 2023 and has taken wickets for them at regular intervals.
Image: AP
Ishan Kishan played an inning of 75 runs against PBKS and will also be looking to repeat his performance against CSK.
Image: BCCI/IPL
Devon Conway has been one of the best batsmen of CSK in IPL 2023 and currently ranks on the third spot in the top run-getters list.
Image: BCCI/IPL
Tim David has been responsible for the MI team to finish the innings by coming down the order. The batsman will once again try to repeat his performance.
Image: BCCI/IPL
When CSK last played MI. Ajinkya Rahane played an explosive 61 runs off 27 balls and will also look forward to repeating the same performance.
Image: BCCI/IPL
Find Out More