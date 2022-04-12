CSK vs RCB: Kohli shares 'bro-hug' with Jadeja, du Plessis meets 'ex-folks'
Faf du Plessis met with his former teammates on Monday during their practice session ahead of tonight's clash.
Image: CSK/Twitter
This will be the first time Du Plessis will come face-to-face against his former teammates in the IPL.
Image: CSK/Twitter
Former RCB captain Virat Kohli caught up with CSK skipper Ravindra Jadeja during the practice session.
Image: CSK/Twitter
In this pic, Du Plessis can be seen giving a hug to CSK's Mike Hussey, while Moeen Ali can be seen in the background.
Image: CSK/Twitter