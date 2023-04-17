Prateek Arya
Apr 17 ,2023
CSK vs RCB: Match-winners to watch out for
Image: PTI
The RCB captain, Faf du Plessis has so far looked in good touch. He will be the player to watch out for when RCB will take on CSK in IPL Match 24.
Image: BCCI
Glenn Maxwell has been good form thus far, he could become the X factor in CSK vs RCB match.
BCCI/IPL
Virat Kohli would be looking to continue his prime form against CSK. The player has already recorded three scores of above 50 in IPL 2023.
Image: BCCI
Ruturaj Gaikwad has given CSK a blistering start. He is definitely a player to watch out for in the contest.
Image: BCCI
The all-round ability of Ravindra Jadeja makes him one of the foremost players in the league.
Image: BCCI
The power hitting of MS Dhoni has returned. The legend has been a prolific hitter till now in the season, and he would target the RCB bowlers as well.
Image: BCCI
