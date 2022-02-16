CSK's top buys at the IPL 2022 Auction

Deepak Chahar with ₹ 14 crores was the top buy for Chennai Super Kinga during the IPL 2022 Mega Auction.
Image: IPL
Ambati Rayadu was the next top buy after the team decided to buy him for ₹ 6.25 crores having to fend off challenges from other teams like Delhi Capitals and Sunrisers Hyderabad.
Image: IPL
Dwayne Bravo who was sent to the auction pool by CSK was bought by the same team for ₹ 4.4 crores. Once again Sunrisers Hyderabad and Delhi Capitals tried to sign West Indian only to see CSK outbid them.
Image: IPL
Shivam Dube played for Rajasthan Royals last season but in IPL 2022 he il be donning the CSK jersey after being signed for ₹ 4 crores during the IPL Mega Auction.
Image: IPL
Tushar Deshpande who made his IPL debut with Delhi Capitals during the 2020 season was bought by Chennai Super Kings for ₹ 4.4 crores during the IPL Mega Auction.
Image: IPL
England all-rounder Chris Jordan who played for Punjab Kings last season was bought by CSK for
₹3.6 crores during the IPL Mega auction.
Image: IPL
Robin Uthappa who was part of the 2021 IPL winning team was bought by Chennai for his base price of ₹2 crore during the auction.
Image: IPL