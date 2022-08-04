Suraj Alva
Aug 04 ,2022
CWG 2022: All weightlifters who medalled for India at Commonwealth Games
Image: ANI/AP
Mirabai Chanu opened India's gold medal tally during the Commonwealth Games 2022 after winning the Women’s 49 kg category.
Image: Team India/ Instagram
Jeremy Lalrinnunga won India's second gold medal in the Commonwealth Games 2022 after winning the Men’s 67 kg category.
Image: Team India/Instagram
Achinta Sheuli won India's third Gold medal in the Commonwealth Games 2022 after winning the Men's 73 kg category.
Image: PTI
Sanket Sargar won India's first medal in Commonwealth Games 2022 by clinching silver in the Men's 55 kg category.
Image: Team India/Instagram
Bindyarani Devi provided India with it's fourth weightlifting medal after securing silver in the women's 55kg category at the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham.
Image: PTI
Gururaja Poojary delivered India's second medal in Commonwealth Games 2022 after winning a bronze medal in the Men's 61kg final.
Image: PTI
Harjinder Kaur claimed the bronze medal for India in the women's 71kg category after Nigeria's Joy Eze was knocked out following three failed attempts.
Image: PTI
Vikas Thakur clinched Silver medal for India in the Men's 96kg final with a total lift of 346kg.Thakur registered the best lift of 155kg in Snatch and lifted
Image: PTI
Lovepreet Singh secured India's ninth medal in weightlifting after winning the bronze medal in the bronze medal in men's Men's 109 kg with atotal lift of 355kg.
Image: ANI
Gurdeep Singh rounded off India’s weightlifting campaign with a bronze medal in the +109kg. The 26-year-old debutant had the best effort of 390kg (167kg+223kg).
Image: PTI
Find Out More