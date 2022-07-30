Jigyanshushri Mahanta
Jul 30 ,2022
CWG 2022: Anahat Singh's winning debut to Sharath Kamal's comeback, top moments from Day 1
14-year-old Anahat Singh made a sensational debut at CWG 2022 with an 11-5, 11-2, 11-0 win over Jada Ross.
Anahat Singh is the youngest member of the Indian contingent at the Birmingham Commonwealth Games 2022.
Veteran Indian paddler Sharath Kamal Achanta started his campaign at the CWG 2022 with an 11-5, 11-3, 11-3 win against Ramon Maxwell of Barbados.
The Indian men’s table tennis team won 3-0 against Barbados and Singapore, while the women’s team won 3-0 against SA & Fiji, and advanced into quarter-final.
The India vs Australia T20I match marked the debut of women’s T20I cricket at the Commonwealth Games 2022.
Harmanpreet Kaur scored the maximum of 52 runs in 34 balls for India against Australia and helped the team set a target of 155 runs.
Renuka Singh Thakur returned with the best figures of 4/18 for India in the 2nd innings. However, India failed to defend the target and lost by 3 wickets.
The India women’s hockey team earned a stellar 5-0 win over Ghana in their campaign opener.
The Indian badminton team earned a sensational 5-0 win over Pakistan in the mixed team badminton event at the CWG 2022.
Swimmer Srihari Nataraj qualified for the 100m backstroke final after finishing 4th in the semifinal and 7th overall with a timing of 54.55s.
