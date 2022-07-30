Jigyanshushri Mahanta
Jul 30 ,2022
CWG 2022 India Day 1 Highlights: 14-yr-old Anahat Singh wins big, PV Sindhu & Co. beat PAK
Image: @Olympics/@WeAreTeamIndia/Twitter
Tania Choudhary lost 10-21 vs Dee Hogan of Scotland in Lawn Bowl women’s singles Round 1. Indian men lost 12-19 to Scotland in the men’s triple sectional play.
Image: @Media_SAI/Twitter
The India women's failed to advance into the semis after finishing 7th in the qualification round. The India men finished 6th in the qualification round.
Image: @Media_SAI/Twitter
The Harmanpreet Kaur-led India women’s cricket team faced a 3-wicket loss against Australia in their campaign opener.
Image: @OlympicKhel/Twitter
The Indian badminton team started their campaign with a 5-0 win over Pakistan in the mixed team event.
Image: @IndiaSports/Twitter
The Indian women's hockey team won 5-0 against Ghana in their campaign opener.
Image: @OlympicKhel/Twitter
The India women's and men's team started their CWG 2022 campaign with a 3-0 win over South Africa and Barbados respectively.
Image: @OlympicKhel/Twitter
Boxer Shiva Thapa won 5-0 against Pakistan's Baloch Suleman in the Round of 32 of the 63.5kg category.
Image: @OlympicKhel/Twitter
Srihari Nataraj advanced into the finals of the Men's 100m BackStroke, while Kushagra Rawat & Sajan Prakash failed to qualify for the final of their events.
Image: @OlympicKhel/Twitter
Sanjana Joshi and Pagnya Mohan finished 28th & 26th in the women’s individual sprint distance event, while Adarsh MS and Vishwanath Yadav finished 30th & 33rd.
Image: @Media_SAI/Twitter
India’s youngest athlete at CWG 2022, 14-year-old Anahat Singh won 3-0 in the women's singles Round of 64, while Abhay Singh won the men's singles Round of 64.
Image: @OlympicKhel/Twitter
The India men's gymnastics teams finished 8th overall in the men's team event. Yogeshwar Singh qualified for the All-Round final.
Image: @Media_SAI/Twitter
