Jigyanshushri Mahanta
Jul 26 ,2022
CWG 2022: India women's cricket, squash, athletics & table tennis squads reach Birmingham
Image: @Media_SAI/Twitter
The India women's cricket team arrived in Birmingham for the Commonwealth Games 2022 on July 25.
Image: @Media_SAI/Twitter
India captain Harmanpreet Kaur speaking to the press before getting on the flight to Birmingham.
Image: @Media_SAI/Twitter
This is the first time in the history of CWG, that cricket has been introduced as an event.
Image: @Media_SAI/Twitter
The Indian boxing team featuring players like Lovlina Borgohain and Nikhat Zareen arrived in Birmingham for the CWG 2022 on July 24.
Image: @Media_SAI/Twitter
The Indian boxers posing with some fans at the airport after receiving a warm welcome.
Image: @Media_SAI/Twitter
The Indian badminton team arrived in Birmingham for the CWG 2022 on Monday.
Image: @BAI_Media/Twitter
The Indian squash team posing for a picture together during the send-off ceremony arranged by SAI before their flight for Birmingham.
Image: @Media_SAI/Twitter
The Indian table tennis squad also received a send off at the airport before leaving for Birmingham.
Image: @Media_SAI/Twitter
Here's the Indian weightlifters posing for a picture before leaving for the Commonwealth Games 2022 in Birmingham.
Image: @Media_SAI/Twitter
Find Out More