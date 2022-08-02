Suraj Alva
Aug 02 ,2022
CWG 2022: Men's table tennis to Seema Punia, who can win medals for India on Day 5?
India's lawn bowls women’s fours team stunned everyone to reach the final of the event at Commonwealth Games 2022. They face South Africa in gold medal match.
Image: SAI Media/ Twitter
After beating Singapore in the semi-final India’s mixed badminton team will look to retain their CWG title when they take on Malaysia in the finals.
Image: SAI/Instagram
The Indian men's table tennis team of Achanta Sharath Kamal, Harmeet Desai and Gnanasekaran will look to retain the title when they face Singpaore in final.
Image: SAI/Instagram
Seema Punia will be leading the Indian challenge in the shot put event and will be the favourite to win gold medal. Punia had 3 silver and 1 bronze CWG medal.
Image: PTI
After winning the gold medal at the previous edition of the Commonwealth games, Punam Yadav will be the favourite to retain her crown in the 76Kg category
Image: PTI
Vikas Thakur has previously won silver and bronze in Commonwealth games and will be eying for gold in the 96kg category at CWG 2022.
Image: PTI
