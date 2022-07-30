Suraj Alva
Jul 30 ,2022
CWG 2022: Mirabai Chanu to Lovlina Borgohain, Indian athletes to watch out for on Day 2
Image: Mirabai Chanu/Twitter/AP
Mirabai Chanu is the defending champion having won gold at the 2018 Gold Coast Games. The Olympic medalist will be favourite to retain her crown in CWG 2022.
Image: AP
Lovlina Borgohain will be looking to add yet another medal to her cabinet by winning the CWG medal. She will face New Zealand's Ariane Nicholson in Round 1.
Image: SAI Media/Instagram
Joshna Chinappa won silver in Women's doubles squash event at Gold coast. She will be aiming for singles glory and will be in action against Meagan Best
Image: PTI
Saurav Ghosal won silver in the mixed doubles event during the previous edition of CWG. He will begin his CWG 2022 campaign against Shamil Wakeel.
Image: PTI
Manika Batra helped India win matches against Fiji and South Africa on Day 1. She will be aiming for another strong performance and take team to quarterfinal.
Image: AP
After helping India to comfortable wins on Day 1, Achanta Sharath Kamal will be in action against Northern Ireland and help the team to hattrick of wins.
Image :AP
PV Sindhu will be in action on Day 2 when India faces Sri Lanka and Australia in the Mixed team event. India had beaten Pakistan on Day 1 of CWG
Image: PTI
Find Out More