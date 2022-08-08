Suraj Alva
CWG 2022: Relive the Indian Women's cricket team's historic silver medal journey
Image: BCCI women/ Twitter
The Indian team led by Harmanpreet Kaur started their Commonwealth Games cricket campaign with a heartbreaking loss against Australia.
Image: BCCI Women/Twitter
Renuka Thakur was excellent with the ball bowling a brilliant spell of 4/18 however India lost the the match to Australia by 3 wickets.
Image: PTI
Smriti Mandhana was instrumental in India securing a crushing 8 wicket win over Pakistan in second match with the opener scoring a fine unbeaten half-century.
Image: BCCI Women/Twitter
After beating Pakistan, India faced Barbados in a do-or-die clash to determine which team will book their spot in the Commonwealth Games semi-final.
Image: Indian cricket team/Instagram
Batting first India posted 162 runs on board with Jemimah Rodrigues batting really well and scoring a fine half-century.
Image: BCCI Women/Twitter
After Jemimah's half-century, Renuka Thakur produced the best spell of the Commonwealth Games with figures of 4/10 to help India win by 100 runs.
Image: BCCI Women/Twitter
In the semi-final against England Smriti Mandhana played an important knock 61 runs, while Sneh Rana held her nerve to help India beat England by 4 runs
Image: BCCI Women/Twitter
In the final against Australia Harmanpreet Kaur scored a fanstastic half-century during the run chase. However, despite her heroics, India fell short by 9 runs.
Image: PTI
