Saumya joshi
Feb 13 ,2023
Cyclone Gabrielle create devastation in New Zealand; disrupts routine
AP
New Zealand authorities have declared a precautionary state of emergency as the country braces itself for Cyclone Gabrielle.
AP
A person witnesses the massive wave crashing against the cliffs at an Auckland beach as Cyclone Gabrielle hits northern New Zealand.
AP
Planes stationed on the tarmac at Auckland airport. Several flights were canceled as Auckland gears up to face the cyclone.
AP
Passengers standing outside the Auckland airport after their flights got canceled.
AP
A child watches waves crashing against the seawalls in Auckland.
AP
Hundreds of passengers were left distressed as they waited in the Auckland airport lounge as several flights were canceled.
AP
The country's weather agency, MetService said that it is expecting "widespread & significant" weather events in recent days.
AP
The famous Auckland Harbour Bridge was also closed in New Zealand to prevent any traffic in treacherous conditions.
AP
