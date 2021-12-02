Cyclone Jawad: Odisha & Andhra Pradesh brace for cyclonic storm ahead of intensification
As per IMD, Cyclone Jawad is likely to affect the coasts of Andhra Pradesh & Odisha as an Extremely Severe Cyclonic Storm in the coming days.
The storm is set to approach north Andhra Pradesh - Odisha coasts around Saturday morning and turn northeastward.
As part of pre-emptive measure, Odisha govt has chalked out a disaster management strategy for relief & rescue operations with NDRF.
AP CM Jagan Mohan Reddy took stock of the situation and instructed district Collectors to arrange relief camps as precautionary measure.
The East Coast Railway has cancelled 95 trains on December 3 and 4 considering passenger safety.
Andhra Pradesh have been kept under orange alert on Friday and Saturday, while Odisha remains on a similar alert on Saturday and Sunday.
