Anjali Choudhury
Mar 18 ,2023
Dalljiet Kaur, Nikhil share photos as Mr and Mrs Patel
Image: @kaurdalljiet/Instagram
Dalljiet Kaur looked radiant in a white lehenga paired with a red dupatta, statement jewellery, and golden chooda.
Image: @kaurdalljiet/Instagram
The bride opted for a chic makeup look as she donned Anjali Lilaria's wedding ensemble.
Image: @kaurdalljiet/Instagram
While the bride opted for a white lehenga, the groom complemented her in a white kurta teamed with a creamy coloured turban.
Image: @kaurdalljiet/Instagram
Dalljiet Kaur and Nikhil Patel officially tied the knot in an intimate ceremony.
Image: @kaurdalljiet/Instagram
The newlyweds glowed in their new pictures as they twinned in white.
Image: @kaurdalljiet/Instagram
The couple posed with their children from their first marriages.
Image: @kaurdalljiet/Instagram
