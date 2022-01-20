Dana White names 5 best UFC fighters of all time, Conor McGregor misses out
1. 34-year-old Jone Jones is a former 2-time UFC light heavyweight champion, who is also placed in the UFC Hall of Fame.
2. Kumaru Usman has reigned as the UFC welterweight champion since 2019 and is yet to be defeated. He has defended his titles against Jorge Masvidal, Gilbert Burns, and Colby Covington.
3. George St. Pierre is regarded as one of the best UFC fighters of all time, who won the middleweight and welterweight titles on three separate occasions.
4. Anderson Silva is a former UFC middleweight champion who defended his title 10 times. He also competed in the light-heavyweight division.
5. Khabib Nurmagomedov is ranked fifth in Dana White's list of best fighters in UFC. Khabib went undefeated in the UFC lightweight division and retired in 2020 as the champion.
