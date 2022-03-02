Daniel Craig's b’day: ‘James Bond' movies ranked as per their IMDb rating
Daniel Craig's highest-rated James Bond film is the 2006 part 'Casino Royale.' The actor surely did complete justice to his 007 role as the film has an IMDb rating of 8 on 10.
The 2012 film 'Skyfall' is the second on the list with an IMDb rating of 7.8.
Daniel Craig bid adieu to his detective role with the 2021 film 'No Time To Die.' The award-winning film's IMDb rating is 7.3.
The 2015 movie 'Spectre' is the fourth on the list with an IMDb rating of 6.8 on 10.
While Daniel Craig did complete justice to his character, the audience was seemingly not thrilled with the 2008 film 'Quantum Of Solace' as the movie's rating is 6.6.
