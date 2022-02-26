'Daredevil' to 'Jessica Jones': all the Marvel shows leaving Netflix
Charlie Cox starrer 'Daredevil' will be leaving Netflix from March 1. The series ran for 3 seasons and had its premiere in 2017.
'Jessica Jones' starring Krysten Ritter will also be leaving Netflix in March. The series was on air for 3 seasons from 2015 to 2019.
Mike Colter's 'Luke Cage' was on air for 2 seasons and will be leaving Netflix along with other Marvel series.
'Iron Fist' starring Finn Jones also ran for 2 seasons and will leave the streaming platform in March.
Jon Bernthal starrer 'The Punisher' was on air from 2017 to 2019 and ran for 2 seasons.
'The Defenders' is a cross over series of all the superheroes mentioned earlier apart from The Punisher. The series will also be leaving Netflix in March. February 28 will be the last day to watch these shows.
