Aalokitaa Basu
Mar 22 ,2023
Dasara stars Nani, Keerthy Suresh in Dhoom Dhaam mood
Varinder Chawla
Keerthy Suresh and Nani were in Mumbai today to promote their upcoming film Dasara.
The on-screen pair were in the city for the release of their song Dhoom Dhaam, for which both even shook a leg with the host.
Both Nani and Keerthy looked well-coordinated in white. While Nani opted for a casual look, Keerthy was well turned out in a bright white saree.
The duo even performed with a few props to create excitement among the audience there.
Dasara is all set for a release next week on March 30.
