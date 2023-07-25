Aryan Suraj
Jul 25 ,2023
David Beckham's Inter Miami or Barcelona 2.0
Image-AP
Lionel Messi is arguably the greatest player ever to play for FC Barcelona. The player left the team in 2021 to join PSG but now he left Europe to play in MLS
Image-AP
Lionel Messi recently joined Inter Miami for free after leaving PSG, He could have had a possible return to the FCB but it did not happen, leaving Barca fans disappointed.
Image-AP
However, the Inter Miami team might resemble a prime Barca team, giving fans one last chance to rejoice as their old favourite stars end their careers together.
Image-AP
Former FC Barcelona coach Tata has joined Inter Miami.
Image-Inter Miami
Former FC Barcelona captain Sergio Busquets has joined Inter Miami after leaving for free.
Image-AP
Sergio Busquets and Lionel Messi during Inter Miami training.
Image-Inter Miami
Jordi Alaba is set to join Busquets and Messi in Inter Miami.
Image-AP
Andres Iniesta is reported to join Inter Miami as he is a free agent after leaving Vissel Kobe in Japan.
Image-AP
Luis Suarez is reported to be joining Inter Miami because the player wants to play alongside his old teammates.
Image-AP
