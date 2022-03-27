Day 32: Renewed shelling triggers shockwave in Ukraine as Biden rallies for Kyiv in Poland

As renewed shelling struck Lviv, people engulfed in fear sought shelter in underground ad-hoc chambers on March 26.
IMAGE: AP
Ukrainian civilians and policemen became overwhelmed by emotion as comforted one another after being evacuated from Irpin.
IMAGE: AP
People also took refuge in a metro station converted into a bomb shelter in Kharkiv, Ukraine.
IMAGE: AP
US President Joe Biden arrived in Poland on Saturday, some 340 km away from Lviv. He met with humanitarian workers and refugees and affirmed US' support to embattled Ukraine.
IMAGE: AP
Blasts in Ukraine took place while US President Joe Biden addressed refugees in Poland. Ukrainians massed at Royal Castle in Warsaw display 'close the sky' banners as they wait for Biden to arrive.
IMAGE: AP