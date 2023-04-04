Vishal Tiwari
Apr 04 ,2023
DC vs GT, IPL 2023: Predicted Impact Players List
Image: BCCI
Aman Khan is expected to be one of the five impact players for Delhi Capitals.
Image: BCCI
Abishek Porel could be another impact player for Delhi Capitals on Tuesday.
Image: PTI
Manish Pandey is likely to be one of the five impact players for Delhi Capitals.
Image: MaharajaT20
Lalit Yadav is expected to be among the five impact players for Delhi Capitals.
KS Bharat is expected to be one of the five impact players for Gujarat Titans.
Image: BCCI
Abhinav Manohar could be another impact player for Gujarat Titans on Tuesday.
Image: MaharajaT20
Sai Sudarshan is likely to be one of the five impact players for Gujarat Titans.
Image: PTI
Jayant Yadav is expected to be among the five impact players for Gujarat Titans.
Image: BCCI
Mohit Sharma could be another impact player for Gujarat Titans on Tuesday.
Image: AP
