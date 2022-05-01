DC vs LSG: 6 players who can turn the game on its head
David Warner was the highest scorer for DC in their last game vs KKR and has 261 runs to his credit in six games with a strike rate of 158.18.
Quinton de Kock has hit 271 runs in nine games so far in the season. It will be crucial for him to score runs early.
Rishabh Pant is yet to hit a half-century this season, but he is 3rd highest run scorer for DC after David Warner and Prithvi Shaw. He has hit 190 runs in eight games.
LSG skipper KL Rahul sits 2nd in the orange cap standings with 374 runs to his credit in nine games. He has already hit two centuries and one half-century.
Kuldeep Yadav sits 2nd in the Purple cap standings with 17 wickets in eight games. He has returned with four-wicket hauls on two occasions already.
Krunal Pandya is the 2nd highest wicket-taker for LSG with nine wickets in nine games.
