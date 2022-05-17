DC vs PBKS: Updated IPL Points Table, Orange and Purple Cap standings
Image: iplt20.com/BCCI
Gujarat Titans are ranked first in the IPL 2022 points table with ten wins in 13 matches.
Image: iplt20.com/BCCI
Rajasthan Royals are ranked second in the IPL 2022 points table with eight wins in 13 matches.
Image: iplt20.com/BCCI
Lucknow Super Giants are ranked third in the IPL 2022 points table with eight wins in 13 matches.
Image: iplt20.com/BCCI
Delhi Capitals are ranked fourth in the IPL 2022 points table with seven wins in 13 matches.
Image: iplt20.com/BCCI
Royal Challengers Bangalore are ranked fifth in the IPL 2022 points table with seven wins in 13 matches.
Image: iplt20.com/BCCI
Kolkata Knight Riders are ranked sixth in the IPL 2022 points table with six wins in 13 matches.
Image: iplt20.com/BCCI
Punjab Kings are ranked seventh in the IPL 2022 points table with six wins in 13 matches.
Image: iplt20.com/BCCI
Sunrisers Hyderabad are ranked eighth in the IPL 2022 points table with five wins in 12 matches.
Image: iplt20.com/BCCI
Chennai Super Kings are ranked ninth in the IPL 2022 points table with four wins in 13 matches.
Image: iplt20.com/BCCI
Mumbai Indians are ranked tenth in the IPL 2022 points table with three wins in 12 matches.
Image: iplt20.com/BCCI