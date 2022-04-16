DC vs RCB: No Harshal Patel yet; whom will du Plessis field against DC to guarantee win?
Although Akash Deep has been extremely expensive in IPL 2022, RCB have shown great faith in him and hence, are expected to start him again.
Similarly, even though Mohammed Siraj has been extremely expensive, RCB are expected to start him as he has been a valuable player of the side for the past few seasons.
Star Sri Lankan spinner Wanindu Hasaranga will undoubtedly be one of the first bowlers on the team sheet as he is currently fifth on the Purple Cap list with 10 wickets, only two behind leader Yuzvendra Chahal.
Alongside Hasaranga, Josh Hazlewood is their second premiere option as he has picked up 13 wickets in just 13 IPL matches.
Similarly to RCB's last game against CSK, they are expected to share the responsibilities of the fifth bowling option between Shahbaz Ahmed and Glenn Maxwell.
