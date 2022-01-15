Deals and discounts on Apple products that you can get right now
Image: Apple
The Apple iPhone 13 is available at an effective price of Rs. 55,900, which includes cashback and exchange credit discount on India Store.
Image: Apple
The Apple iPhone 12 Mini 64GB is currently available for Rs. 49,999 on Flipkart.
Image: Apple
The Apple iPad 9th Gen with A13 Bionic and a 10.2-inch screen is currently available for Rs. 30,900 on leading retailers with additional bank offers.
Image: Apple
The Apple iPad Air 2020 is currently available at Rs. 50,900 on Amazon. It is powered with an A14 Bionic chipset and has a 10.9-inch display.
Image: Apple
Apple MacBook Air with M1 chip, 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage is currently available on Reliance Digital for Rs. 84,990, down from the original price of Rs. 92,900.
Image: Apple
The Apple AirPods Pro is currently available for Rs. 19,490 on TataCLIQ.com.
Image: Apple