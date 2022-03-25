Debina Bonnerjee's baby shower: TV actor looks gorgeous in traditional avatar
Image: Instagram/@debinabon
Debina Bonnerjee, married to Gurmeet Choudhary, recently celebrated her baby shower in a private ceremony.
She sported a stunning traditional red outfit and posed for the camera with a dazzling glow on her face.
Debina Bonnerjee paired her red salwar kurta with a set of elegant gold jewellery.
Debina Bonnerjee and her husband and actor Gurmeet Choudhary announced their pregnancy on 9 February 2022 while seeking the blessings of their fans.
The power couple is best known for playing the lead characters of Ram and Sita in the 2008 daily soap, 'Ramayan.'
As Gurmeet Choudhary proposed to Debina on television, they got married privately in 2009 without letting their friends, family or fans know. The duo tied the knot again in 2011 with family and friends around.
