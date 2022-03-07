Decoding Kim Kardashian's latest Balenciaga tape bodysuit look from Paris Fashion Week
Image: Instagram/@the.thinkings
Kim Kardashian surely aced the Balenciaga tape body suit look at Paris Fashion Week. Her entire outfit was actually made of the Balenciaga packing tape.
Image: Instagram/@kimkardashian
For shoes, Kim Kardashian wore a pair of black coloured soft cloth boots and carried a matching purse.
Image: Instagram/@kimkardashian
Kim Kardashian wore a black coloured bodysuit and her stylists wrapped the Balenciaga tape all around her body.
Image: Instagram/@kimkardashian
She stood still as the tape was wrapped around her from neck to toe.
Image: Instagram/@kimkardashian
Kim Kardashian surely nailed the look as she completed it with a pair of black sunglasses.
Image: Instagram/@the.thinkings
She left her hair open and went for a wet hair look with the bodysuit.
Image: Instagram/@the.thinkings
Balenciaga's tape bodysuit was also a part of its fashion show at Paris Fashion Week, attended by Kim Kardashian.
Image: Instagram/@balenciaga