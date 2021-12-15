Decoding Priyanka Chopra's 'Sati-inspired' looks for 'Matrix: Resurrections' events
Image: Instagram/ @PriyankaChopra
Priyanka Chopra is busy attending the 'Matrix' press tour in New York. On the first day, the actor donned a blue and white checked bodycon dress by luxury label Proenza Schouler.
Image: Instagram/ @PriyankaChopra
Keeping in line with the long tresses of her character 'Sati', Priyanka opted for a lengthy braid. The sleek hairstyle complimented her gorgeous attire.
Image: Instagram/ @PriyankaChopra
The gorgeous gingham Jacquard dress costs a whopping $1,290USD (Rs.98,401). The actor paired it with white heels and minimal accessories.
Image: Instagram/ @PriyankaChopra
For the second day of the press tour, Priyanka was clad in a Reptilian print dress by designer Roberto Cavalli.
Image: Instagram/ @PriyankaChopra
She spotted long soft curled hair while stepping into the shoes of her character. Her rosy pink makeup and golden danglers further amped up her stunning look.
Image: Instagram/ @PriyankaChopra
The stunning black and white dress with flare towards the bottom costs around $1000 (Rs 76,290).
Image: Instagram/ @PriyankaChopra