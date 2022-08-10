Suraj Alva
Aug 10 ,2022
Decoding Serena Williams' legacy as 23-time Grand Slam champion in numbers
Image: AP
Serena Williams will enter the US Open as six times singles champion which ties her with Chris Evert for the most in the Open era.
Image: AP
Serena Williams has won the Australian Open title seven times in her career making it the most for a women's player in history.
Image: AP
Serena Williams has 23 grand slam titles and is one behind Margaret Court's record. However, she is currently holding the record for the most in the Open era.
Image: AP
Serena Williams spent 319 weeks as world no 1 player in WTA rankings which keeps her third in all time list behind Martina Navratilova and Steffi Graff.
Image: AP
Besides 23 Grand slam singles titles, Serena Williams has also won 14 Grand Slam titles in women’s doubles and two titles in mixed doubles.
Image: AP
Besides winning Grand Slam titles, Serena Williams dominated Olympics as well. The American won four gold in total (one in singles and three in women’s doubles.
Image: AP
Speaking of career records Williams holds 855-153 W/L records in singles. She has 365 total wins in Grand Slams and sits behind Roger Federer.
Image: AP
Serena Williams has won seven Wimbledon and Australian Open titles. She has also won six US Open titles and three Roland Garros Championships.
Image: AP
Serena Williams has won a total of $94.6 million in prize money which is the most of any women’s tennis player,as per the WTA.
Image: AP
