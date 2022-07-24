Sneha Biswas
Jul 24 ,2022
Deepesh Bhan: 'Bhabi Ji Ghar Par Hai' star's unforgettable moments with his co-actors
Deepesh Bhan who is well known for playing the role of Malkhan in the popular TV show 'Bhabhi Ji Ghar Par Hai.' passed away on July 23rd.
Image: Instagram@deepeshbhan
He died at the age of 41 and was survived by his wife and an 18-months-old son.
Image: Instagram@deepeshbhan
Deepesh Bhan's sudden demise has left his co-stars heartbroken and shattered.
Image: Instagram@deepeshbhan
The actor was a popular face in the television industry and was mostly seen playing comic roles.
Image: Instagram@deepeshbhan
He shared a good camaraderie with his co-stars including Shubhangi Atre.
Image: Instagram@deepeshbhan
His other shows include 'Comedy Ka King Kaun', 'Bhootwala', 'FIR', 'Champ' and 'Sun Yaar Chill Maar'.
Image: Instagram@deepeshbhan
This is a glimpse of 'Bhabhi Ji Ghar Par Hai's on-set celebrations as the team completed 7 years.
Image: Instagram@deepeshbhan
The last rites of Deepesh took place today at Hindu Crematorium and all his co-stars reached there to pay their last respect to the late actor.
Image: Instagram@deepeshbhan
