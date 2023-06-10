Bhagyasree Sengupta
Jun 10 ,2023
Deepfake AI images showing love story of Dr Fauci and Donald Trump go viral
Image: Twitter - @KaladinFree
Fake AI images depicting the love story of Dr Anthony Fauci and Donald Trump went viral online, thanks to Ron DeSantis's campaign team
The Florida gov. mocked the former US President for not firing the Former Chief Medical Advisor amid COVID-19
After DeSantis's jab, his campaign team shared AI images claiming Trump actually loved Fauci
The images garnered massive attention online and went viral instantly
While De Santis's campaign mocked Trump for not firing Fauci, things are not this easy in reality
The former US President could not straight away fire Fauci since he was a civil servant
Trump would have to claim some kind of performance problem or misconduct to fire Fauci
Long-time pals, Trump and DeSantis turned foes after the two announced their bid to the White House
It’ll be interesting to see how far this rivalry will go
