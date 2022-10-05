Aditi Rathi
Deepika attends fashion show in Paris, Kangana celebrates Vijayadashmi: B'wood recap
Image: Twitter/@FilesDeepika/Instagram/@kanganaran
Deepika Padukone recently attended a Louis Vuitton fashion show in Paris.
Image: Twitter/@FilesDeepika
Kangana Ranaut shared pictures of the Vijayadashmi celebration with CRPF jawans.
Image: Instagram/@kanganaranaut
Alia Bhatt had her baby shower, which was attended by her family and close friends.
Image: Instagram/@anushkaranjan
Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli had a "BIG day" at their home after finding Delhi-like Chole Bhature in Mumbai.
Image: Instagram/@anushkasharma
Several Bollywood celebrities extended warm wishes on the occasion of Dussehra.
Image: Instagram/@kareenakapoorkhan
Amitabh Bachchan got teary-eyed after his son Abhishek surprised him on the sets of 'KBC.'
Image: Instagram/@sonytvofficial
