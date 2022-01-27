Deepika Padukone & Ananya Panday's trendy looks from 'Gehraiyaan' promotions
Image: Instagram/ @ananyapanday/ @deepikapadukone
Deepika Padukone kickstarted the promotions of her upcoming film 'Gehraiyaan' in a stunning orange cut out dress paired with black heels and a pair of gold danglers.
Image: Instagram/ @deepikapadukone
The actor looked resplendent with minimal accessories and soft makeup. She left her tresses open to lift up the outfit's glam quotient.
Image: Instagram/ @deepikapadukone
For another promotional event, she slipped into a zebra-print blazer dress which she paired with black thigh-high boots.
Image: Instagram/ @deepikapadukone
Keeping her makeup minimal with a hint of pink on the lips and a winged eyeliner, Deepika opted for a side-parted braid.
Image: Instagram/ @deepikapadukone
Ananya Panday opted for a deep brown top with matching beige and brown pants as she stepped out to promote her film. She accessorised her look with a layered neckpiece.
Image: Instagram/ @ananyapanday
Another promotional event saw Ananya sizzling in a fitted red dress with flared sleeves and flower embellishments. She opted for a pair of black heels to compliment the dress
Image: Instagram/ @ananyapanday
She left her tresses open in loose waves while opting for a smokey eye look and nude lips for the makeup.
Image: Instagram/ @ananyapanday